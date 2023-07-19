Dingo pack leader killed after attacking a jogger on a popular Australian tourist island

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Wildlife authorities have killed the leader of a pack of dingoes that mauled a jogger on a popular Australian tourist island. A woman was attacked by three or four Australian native dogs on Monday as she jogged along a beach at K’gari. The world’s largest sand island is in Queensland state and was formerly known as Fraser Island. Wildlife authorities say rangers humanely euthanized the leader of the pack on Wednesday. The dingo was the second in recent weeks to be destroyed on the island for biting and threatening behavior. Authorities say dingoes are increasingly fearless because people feed them or try to take pictures with them for social media.

