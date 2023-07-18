Thai election winner set to make last stand in contentious bid to become prime minister
By GRANT PECK and JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — The leader of Thailand’s Move Forward Party is expected to get a last chance to win parliament’s confirmation as the country’s next prime minister. Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat fell short in a first round of voting when he failed to get enough support from the Senate. Senate members made clear they wouldn’t vote for him because of his party’s promise to try to amend a law that makes it illegal to defame, insult or threaten Thailand’s royal family. The Senate’s non-elected members were appointed by a military government. Pita isn’t guaranteed to get another shot Wednesday at securing a needed majority in a combined vote of the House of Representatives and the Senate.