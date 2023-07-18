Thai election winner set to make last stand in contentious bid to become prime minister

BANGKOK (AP) — The leader of Thailand’s Move Forward Party is expected to get a last chance to win parliament’s confirmation as the country’s next prime minister. Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat fell short in a first round of voting when he failed to get enough support from the Senate. Senate members made clear they wouldn’t vote for him because of his party’s promise to try to amend a law that makes it illegal to defame, insult or threaten Thailand’s royal family. The Senate’s non-elected members were appointed by a military government. Pita isn’t guaranteed to get another shot Wednesday at securing a needed majority in a combined vote of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

By GRANT PECK and JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.