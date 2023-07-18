SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPS WEDNESDAY

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will bottom out in the 60's with partly clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny start to the day with highs in the 70;s to upper 80's around the Pikes Peak region and upper 90's from Pueblo to the eastern plains. Scattered showers and storms will begin to fire up and roll off the Rockies as early as noon to 3pm and then lingering off and on through the evening. A few of the storms could briefly become strong to severe capable of damaging winds and small hail.

EXTENDED: A cooler and wetter pattern sets up to the end the work-week with afternoon storms and highs in the 60's and upper 70's