Seattle police shoot person suspected in downtown stabbing

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a Seattle officer shot a person suspected of stabbing a person downtown. Police Sgt. John O’Neil says officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a person assaulting people. Police say officers found a person with a stab wound who was then taken to Harborview Medical Center. Police say with help from witnesses, officers found the suspect nearby and that the person had a knife. Police say one officer deployed a less-lethal tool and another officer shot the person. The Seattle Times reports the person shot was in critical condition later Tuesday morning. No officers were hurt. The officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

