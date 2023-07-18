Police in Florida fatally shoot man suspected of stabbing the mother of his 3 children

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida fatally shot a 33-year-old man who they say stabbed the mother of his three young children and then opened fire on law enforcement officers after a brief pursuit. Tampa police responded to reports of a stabbing Monday afternoon. Chief Lee Bercaw says the couple’s children witnessed the stabbing. Police say their father then drove them to his brother’s house, where he stole an AK-47. Police spotted his vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. They sat he pointed the rifle at them and continued driving until he crashed into another vehicle and began shooting at officers. They returned fire, killing him.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.