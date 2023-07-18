Pennsylvania prosecutor asks the state to take over the probe into a homicide suspect’s jail escape

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — A county prosecutor in Pennsylvania says he asked the state attorney general’s office to take over a case surrounding the jail escape of a homicide suspect due because jail staff could be charged. Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene said Tuesday that Warren city police had information that “could possibly implicate” inmates and staff at the Warren County jail in the July 6 escape of Michael Burham. He was recaptured over the weekend. Greene said he has seen nothing to indicate complicity, but staff could face charges “if they were negligent in their duties to make sure Burham or other inmates did not escape.”

