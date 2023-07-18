Officials see promise in a South Carolina prison unit where ‘restorative justice’ has boosted safety

TURBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prison unit where older men with lengthier sentences mentor young adults preparing to reenter society is giving officials hope that a different approach to living conditions will reduce violence behind bars. The special housing facility emphasizes an unorthodox method of prisoner reform called “restorative justice” that prioritizes open communication and self-correction through group engagement and one-on-one meetings. A recent study by the Vera Institute of Justice found fewer violent incidents at those units inside two state detention centers. U.S. Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Amy Solomon says the participants are “showing everyone around the country what’s possible in this prison, and in prisons and jails and other facilities around the country.”

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

