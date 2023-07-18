Naked man wielding a knife at Garden of the Gods taken to hospital for self-mutilation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man is now in the hospital for injuries involving self-mutilation.

On Monday, July 17, around 5:03 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to a trail in Garden of the Gods near Columbia Road and Garden Drive.

A Park Ranger had reported a nude man, possibly high, was wielding a knife. They stated the man had cut his hand and was covered in blood.

One officer with CSPD reported attempting to negotiate with the man but the man was unresponsive.

A sergeant with CSPD and another officer reported using a fogger to spray the man and other officers used a soft shield to bring the man to the floor and separate him from the kitchen knife he was wielding.

He was then transported to a hospital and was treated for sawing through his right hand and stabbing himself in the right eye.

No officers were injured at the time of the incident and the man’s name has not been released.