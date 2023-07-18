Millennial Money: 4 takeaways from Netflix’s money shows

A personal finance writer evaluates the lessons from Netflix’s “Get Smart With Money” and “How to Get Rich,” including the internal work it takes to determine your financial goals. The takeaways cover how to think about the emotional components of personal finance and the importance of creating big-picture goals for your finances. Some lessons go against the grain, such as the perspective that homeownership isn’t a goal that everyone needs to achieve, challenging you to reexamine commonly held beliefs. These takeaways can help people get to the root of how they make decisions about money.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.