Judge denies Michigan school shooter’s request to take life without parole off the table

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge has denied a request by 17-year-old Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley to dismiss a prosecutors’ motion to seek a sentence of life without parole for killing four fellow students. Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe denied Crumbley’s request to take the life-without-parole sentence off the table as he awaits sentencing. Crumbley has pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including one count of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder, for the November 2021 attack at Oxford High School, roughly 30 miles north of Detroit. Four students were killed, and six more students and a teacher were injured. Crumbley was 15 at the time.

