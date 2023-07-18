City of Colorado Springs announces Marksheffel Road Improvement project starting mid-July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is announcing the launch of its Marksheffel Road Improvement project.

The first phase of the multi-year project will start on Friday, July 21, with construction work stretching between North Carefree Circle and Tamlin Road.

City officials stated the first phase will begin with relocating utilities, installing new drainage facilities, and constructing a stormwater pond.

Road surface improvement in that area is anticipated to start sometime in late 2023 to 2024. The work will require a lane shift and periodic lane closures starting in mid-August of 2023.

The City also stated it is pursuing additional funding to improve the remaining 1.5-mile, two-lane section of Marksheffel Road between Tamlin Road and Dublin Boulevard in 2025 and 2026.

They state they are continuing to seek funding for the section north of Tamlin Road.

When corridor improvements are complete, however, the City stated Marksheffel Road will be two lanes in each direction with a center median, on-street bike lanes or wide shoulders, improved drainage, and new sidewalks and paths.

The project also includes a continuous sidewalk, separated by a landscape area, on the west side of Marksheffel Road, and a shared-use path on the east side.

City officials state the project will widen the Barnes Road intersection to address safety and mobility concerns.

This project though is separate from the work occurring at the Marksheffel Road and Dublin Blvd. intersection.

For more information on the Marksheffel Road Improvement project click the link here.

Community members can also call 719-645-4055 or email marksheffel@workzone.info with further questions.

To receive alerts, construction updates, and traffic alert impacts, text IMPROVE to 866-762-3640.