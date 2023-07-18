California GOP mayor announces US House campaign, setting up another competitive congressional race
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another tough U.S. House fight is shaping up in California’s Central Valley farm belt. Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln — a Republican — says he will try to oust Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Harder next year. Lincoln blames Harder and President Joe Biden for higher prices at the grocery store and gas pump. Harder’s campaign says Lincoln has failed as mayor. Leaders in both parties say the outcome in a string of contested California districts will be critical in determining control of the GOP-led House in 2024. Only a handful of seats separate the two parties.