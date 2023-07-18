Bill that would allow French police to locate suspects by tapping their devices is up for a vote

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers are planning to vote on a justice reform bill that would allow law enforcement agents to obtain the locations of some criminal suspects by remotely tapping into digital cameras, microphones and other internet-connected devices. The proposed law stipulates that the procedure can be executed “without the knowledge or consent of its owner or possessor.” But it’s limited to suspects involved in terrorism, organized crime, and other illegal activities punishable by five or more years in prison. The language authorizing eavesdropping is contained in a broader bill. Left-wing parties generally oppose the surveillance provision. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party can potentially rally conservatives to pass it Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

