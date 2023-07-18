An American economist is getting a top EU job. And France’s Macron isn’t happy about it

BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron apparently isn’t happy that the European Union head office plans to hire an American expert as its chief competition economist. He is asking why no one could find a “great European researcher with academic qualifications” to do the job. The EU’s executive Commission announced last week that it had appointed Yale economics professor Fiona Scott Morton as chief competition economist in its department tasked with ensuring fair playing ground for companies. Macron insisted that he has nothing against Scott Morton herself. But he suggested her experience advising big companies could pose a conflict of interest, and said hiring a non-EU citizen shouldn’t be allowed.

