After court ruling, Alabama GOP criticized for rejecting 2nd majority-Black congressional district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republicans have advanced proposals to boost the number of Black voters in one of the state’s congressional districts, but critics say they’re floating a court order to create a second majority-Black district or something close to it. Lawmakers must adopt new maps by Friday. That comes after the Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current map — with one majority-Black district — likely violates the Voting Rights Act. Alabama is 27% Black. Republican-controlled legislative committees are advancing separate GOP plans to hike the percentage of Black voters in the state’s 2nd Congressional district from about 30% to either 38% or 42%

