Wildfires threaten seaside homes outside the Greek capital
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece have issued precautionary evacuation orders at several seaside areas south of Athens as a mountain wildfire moved toward the sea. A second large wildfire also broke out in a wooded area near a resort west of Athens on Monday. Much of southern Greece is on the second highest alert for wildfires following a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend. More heat wave temperatures are expected later in the week.