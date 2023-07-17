Skip to Content
Wildfires threaten seaside homes outside the Greek capital

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece have issued precautionary evacuation orders at several seaside areas south of Athens as a mountain wildfire moved toward the sea. A second large wildfire also broke out in a wooded area near a resort west of Athens on Monday. Much of southern Greece is on the second highest alert for wildfires following a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend. More heat wave temperatures are expected later in the week.

Associated Press

