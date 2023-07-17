Turkish President Erdogan heads to Persian Gulf states seeking funds for ailing economy

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is beginning a three-stop tour of Persian Gulf states to raise trade and investment for Turkey’s floundering economy. Erdogan will arrive in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday accompanied by an entourage of some 200 businesspeople. Business forums have been arranged in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during Erdogan’s three-day trip. The visit comes as Turks are hit with sales and fuel tax hikes that the finance minister has said are necessary to restore fiscal discipline and bring down 38% inflation.

