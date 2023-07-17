Spanish activists vandalize superyacht in Ibiza believed to belong to billionaire Walmart heiress

By Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Spanish environmental activists spray-painted a superyacht moored in Ibiza on Sunday.

Activists from the environmental group Futuro Vegetal posted a video showing them standing in front of the superyacht named Kaos, holding a banner that says: “You Consume Others Suffer.” The activists then sprayed the vessel with red and black paint.

“The richest 1% of the world population pollutes more than the poorest 50%,” the activists said in the video.”They are condemning us to a future of pain, misery and desolation.”

“They are destroying our planet, compromising the habitability of the land and everything, to lead a standard of living that goes beyond the limits of reason,” the activists said.

According to multiple shipping industry news sites the yacht belongs to Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress of Walmart.

CNN has reached to Laurie for a comment but has not yet heard back.

The two protesters were detained by the Spanish Civil Guard on Sunday morning and were expected to be released Monday, according to Futuro Vegetal.

It follows a similar act on Friday, when the group spray painted a private jet at the Ibiza airport, leading to the runway to be shut down for several hours, Futuro Vegetal said.

“The action puts the finishing touch to the “Jets and Yachts, the party is over” campaign, convened by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza who demand the prohibition of private jets and the end of luxury emissions,” Futuro Vegetal said.

The climate group Extinction Rebellion (XR) has also pledged to target the 1%, saying they want to make it clear that “the rich and their leisure activities that waste essential resources are a luxury that we cannot afford.”

Earlier this month XR activists in Spain plugged up holes on 10 golf courses around the country to protest the water use by golf courses during one of Spain’s worst droughts on record.

