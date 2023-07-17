Shooting at Sonic Drive-In in east Colorado Springs sends two people to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In on the east side of the city.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, this happened off E. Platte Ave. and Chelton Rd. CSPD said the 911 call came in at 1:43 p.m. Monday.

CSPD said the shooting involved possibly involving "two or three" individuals. Two people were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.