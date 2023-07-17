Powerball Jackpot estimated at $900 million

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For Monday's Powerball drawing, one lucky person has the chance to win nearly $1 billion.

According to Powerball's website, the estimated jackpot sits at $900 million. This comes after there wasn't a winner during Saturday's drawing for the $875 million prize.

However, a number of Coloradans did get a piece of the pie. According to Powerball, one person from Colorado won a $1 million prize, two people won $100,000, and another person won $50,000.

Monday's drawing is set to be the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The next drawing is at 9 p.m. Learn more here.