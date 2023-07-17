Investigation into deadly rock climbing accident near Loveland Pass

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation surrounding a rock climbing accident near Loveland Pass is underway.

Saturday morning, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal rock climbing accident. The Sheriff's Office, Alpine Rescue, Flight for Life, and Clear Creek County Advocates responded to the Grays and Torrey's area.

Drivers were warned of emergency crews and Flight for Life activity in the area. The Sheriff's Office later announced the Coroner's Office had taken over the investigation.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office shared their condolences to the family, friends, and anyone else touched by the tragic accident.