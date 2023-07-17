Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards

WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania has spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials say no injuries were reported and there is no known hazard to the public. The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. Monday in Whitemarsh Township. More than a dozen cars appeared to be off the tracks, and it wasn’t immediately known what was inside them. Hazmat teams were at the site, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was leaking. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

