Colorado Springs Vitalant asking for the public’s help with blood donations amid shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Vitalant is reporting a 25% decrease in donations since May, the lowest they've seen all year. Now, officials are asking anyone who can donate to please do so.

The non-profit, one of the main blood distributors in Colorado, typically provides more than 600 units of blood per day. However, officials said there isn't enough blood right now to keep up with the demand.

“If not enough blood is available at any given moment, delays in patient care can have life-threatening consequences,” Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said. “By making an appointment today and donating tomorrow, next week, even a couple weeks from now, you become a lifeline for patients.”

Vitalant said there are days when the non-profit can't provide the units Colorado Springs hospitals request.

"We have a lot of orders coming in every single day from hospitals across Colorado Springs, Denver, pretty much our entire state and so we want to make sure we have blood on ourselves ready to go to send to those hospitals that need them," said Brooke Way, Vitalant Communications Manager.

Since 2020, Vitalant said it estimates a 20% decrease in donations.

All blood types are needed, but especially type O, the most transfused blood type.

The Vitalant Blood Donation Center in Colorado Springs is at 5020 N Academy Blvd.