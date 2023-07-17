Boulder Animal Protection Officers rescue injured Great Blue Heron

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Great Blue Heron is safe thanks to animal protection officers with the Boulder Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of 17th St. to help an injured bird. Once there, officers saw a Great Blue Heron that was struggling to walk and fly after showing hesitation to bear weight on its legs.

It took stealthy teamwork and some guts to capture the heron. According to the BPD, herons have powerful bills that forced the officers to wear eye protection during the rescue.

The bird was taken to the Birds of Prey raptor rescue in Broomfield. The initial assessment led them to believe the heron had a fractured femur/leg. However, they believe the bird will heal!