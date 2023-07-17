American woman fined for offering $100 bribe to German passport control officer

BERLIN (AP) — An American woman has been fined after attempting to bribe a police officer at the Munich airport’s passport control over the weekend. That’s according to German federal police. They say the 70-year-old was traveling from Athens to Washington with a stopover in Munich when she attempted to go through passport control without presenting a valid ID. The woman said she had accidentally left her passport on her previous flight from Athens to Munich. German authorities refused her entry on the flight and fined her 1,000 euros — about $1,122 — for attempted bribery.

