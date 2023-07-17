2 children, 1 adult dead in weekend river drownings outside Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say three people including two children have drowned in separate incidents this past weekend near rural Houston-area parks along the San Jacinto River. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Major Jesse Razo says the children _ a 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl _ were swimming in the river Saturday night beside the Xtreme Offroad Park and Marina in Crosby when they went under and didn’t resurface. Bodies matching the description of the two children were later found. On Sunday night, the body of a man was recovered after he went missing while swimming in the river a few miles away.

