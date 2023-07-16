Tour de France teams ask fans to behave better after mass pileup in 15th stage

SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France (AP) — Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard is calling on fans to behave better at cycling’s biggest race after another mass crash marred the 15th stage. The Danish rider says spectators should enjoy the race but “without standing on the road or pouring beers on us.” He leads Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by only 10 seconds with the race about to enter its final week. A day after a big pileup forced several riders out of the race, there was another accident after 52 kilometers when a spectator on the side of the road inadvertently touched American rider Sepp Kuss and sent him to the ground. Several teams joined Vingegaard’s call after the accident which didn’t trigger any withdrawals.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.