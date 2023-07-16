Health experts warn more bats in El Paso County are likely carrying rabies

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--A bat was found at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center in North Cheyenne Canyon tested positive for rabies on July 13, making it the first animal to test positive for the disease in El Paso County this year.

On Monday, July 10, El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) was notified of a bat that was found crawling on the ground during the day. The bat was sent for testing, then confirmed positive for rabies on Thursday, July 13.

According to EPCPH, they're currently no known exposures between the bat and any visitors or staff. But, health experts advise taking proactive measures like vaccinating your animals and ensuring bats are not living in your home.

Clayton Franco owns Humane Animal Relocation and Prevention. He helps homeowners get bats out of their homes.

Franco said they can carry diseases like rabies and can leave bat "guano" also known as bat feces that can damage your home.

"It'll seep through like cracks and their feces will build up and soak through a roof. And it causes a lot of damage to that, your insulation, and it'll just destroy that," said Franco.

How to recognize sick wildlife:

Healthy wild animals are normally afraid of humans.

Sick animals may not run away when spotted by people.

Wildlife suffering from rabies will often act aggressively and violently approach people or pets.

However, sometimes rabid animals are overly quiet and passive and want to hide. If they are hiding, leave them alone. Rabid wildlife might also stumble or have trouble walking.

Report sick or diseased wild animals to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife at (719) 227-5200.

Take these precautions to prevent rabies:

Vaccinate your pets against rabies. Rabies shots need to be boosted, so check your pet’s records or talk to your veterinarian.

against rabies. Rabies shots need to be boosted, so check your pet’s records or talk to your veterinarian. When walking or hiking with your dog , protect them and wildlife by keeping your dog on a leash.

, protect them and wildlife by keeping your dog on a leash. Keep cats and other pets inside at night to reduce the risk of exposure to wildlife. Keep dogs within your sight (in a fenced yard, or on leash) during the day while outside.

at night to reduce the risk of exposure to wildlife. Keep dogs within your sight (in a fenced yard, or on leash) during the day while outside. Contact your veterinarian promptly if you believe your pet has been exposed to a wild animal.

promptly if you believe your pet has been exposed to a wild animal. Do not touch or feed any wild animals. Wild animals like skunks and foxes adapt to residential environments if food is available – please don’t leave pet food outdoors.

Wild animals like skunks and foxes adapt to residential environments if food is available – please don’t leave pet food outdoors. If you, a family member, or a pet is bitten or scratched by a wild animal, call your doctor and EPCPH at (719) 578-3220 or (719) 235-2278 after hours.

by a wild animal, call your doctor and EPCPH at (719) 578-3220 or (719) 235-2278 after hours. Seal houses to prevent bats and other animals from nesting, and if already present, use a professional animal removal service. More information is available at www.cdc.gov/rabies/bats/management.

to prevent bats and other animals from nesting, and if already present, use a professional animal removal service. More information is available at www.cdc.gov/rabies/bats/management. To report an animal bite from a domestic or wild animal, go towww.elpasocountyhealth.org/report-an-animal-bite.

go towww.elpasocountyhealth.org/report-an-animal-bite. If you encounter a lost or stray dog or cat, contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for options (719) 473-1741.

Reports of rabies in El Paso County, Colorado

2022: 4 (bats)

2021: 7 (3 bats, 3 skunks, 1 cat)

2020: 10 (5 bats, 4 skunks, 1 sheep)

2019:16 (9 skunks, 5 bats, 1 fox, 1 dog)

2018: 69 (62 skunks, 6 bats, 1 raccoon)

2017: 28 (7 bats, 21 skunks)

2016: 3 (bats)

2015: 6 (5 bats, 1 cat)

2014: 10 (bats)

2013: 8 (4 bats, 2 foxes, 2 skunks)

El Paso County Health Officials said anyone who may have touched the bat or believe that a child or pet had contact with the bat on Monday, July 10th should call EPCPH immediately at (719) 578-3220.