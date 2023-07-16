French tourism businesses are wary of customers drying up as droughts worsen

SAINTE-CROIX du VERDON, France (AP) — After a summer and winter drought in the south of France that led to record low levels of water in some of the country’s pristine reservoirs, tourism companies that rely on the water for their businesses to thrive are wary of the future as climate change makes rain and snowfall more erratic. There was some relief over the spring when abundant rainfall and good water management eased some of the industry’s woes, but many are starting to expand their businesses to activities that can be done in shallower waters. The Gorges du Verdon region, with its clear lakes and tall mountains, attracts millions of nature-loving visitors every summer.

