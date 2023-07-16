Brittney Griner makes an emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 18 points, including two dunks, in her return to the All-Star Game to lead Team Stewart to a 143-127 win over Team Wilson. Team Stewart’s Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm broke the All-Star Game scoring record with 31 points. Maya Moore and Kelsey Plum shared the previous record of 30 points. Loyd earned MVP honors for the game. Plum actually tied her own record with 30 points, one of four Aces competing for Team Wilson before Loyd bested it. The 143 points and 270 combined point are All-Star Game records.

