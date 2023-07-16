11 people were killed in a rebel attack in northeast Congo, an official says

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A local officials says the rebel group M23 has killed at least 11 people in North-Kivu province in northeastern Congo. Their bodies were discovered Sunday morning after the rebels withdrew from the area, which they had occupied since Tuesday. A local official confirmed that the deaths took place between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Conflict in eastern Congo has gone on for decades as myriad armed groups fight for control of valuable mineral resources. There are frequent mass killings, and the violence has triggered an exodus of refugees. M23’s violent occupation of the Bwito area last week forced hundreds of people to flee to neighboring communities.

