US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track

PHOENIX (AP) — A dangerous heat wave is threatening a wide swath of the Southwest with potentially deadly temperatures in the triple digits. Some of about 200 cooling centers in metro Phoenix are planning Saturday to extend their weekend hours, and emergency rooms are ready to treat people with heat-related illnesses. Las Vegas casinos are offering respite from the heat for many people. Albuquerque splash pads are planning extended hours and the city’s swimming pools are offering free entry. Forecasters in Phoenix say the city is on track to set a new record for the most consecutive days at 110 degrees.

