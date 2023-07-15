Shield616 holds annual ‘Ride for the Blue’ motorcycle run, raising money for body armor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Shield616 held their annual "Ride for the Blue" Concert and Motorcycle Run, which aims to raise money to purchase protective armor for local first responders.

Riders gathered at the Boot Barn Hall Saturday morning for a pre-ride breakfast, and the run officially started at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday night, Shield616 will hold a concert at the Boot Barn Hall.

Doors are set to open at 5:00 p.m., Shield616 will deliver a presentation at 7:00 and the concert will begin at 7:30.