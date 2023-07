PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is holding practice agility tests for people interested in joining the agency.

The practices are open to all potential recruits at the PPD Annex on 305 South Mechanic Street.

Recruits can attend the practice on July 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. or July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.