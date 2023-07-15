Skip to Content
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue woman trapped in single-car crash

Colorado Springs Fire Department
today at 9:42 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Saturday morning, Colorado Springs firefighters (CSFD) responded to a traffic accident in northeast Colorado Springs on Rangewood and Vickers Drive.

CSFD said there were critical occupants in the crashed vehicle. They rescued one woman and transported her to the hospital.

CSFD shared pictures of the scene, showing a car crashed next to a tree as firefighters made the rescue.

https://twitter.com/CSFDPIO/status/1680104998540128256

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they cannot share whether the woman was driving the vehicle or whether speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash. They say all information will come from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) because they are the lead in the investigation.

KRDO reached out to CSPD Saturday morning but have not heard back.

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

