US military chief praises Japan’s defense funding boost as a buttress against China and North Korea

TOKYO (AP) — The highest-ranking U.S. military officer is praising Japan’s moves to double its defense spending over the next five years, citing rising threats from North Korea and China. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, mentioned Japan’s need for cruise missile defense, early warning missile systems and boosted air capabilities. Those would help the United States as it looks to counter North Korea’s push for a nuclear missile program capable of pinpoint-targeting the U.S. mainland and what Milley said was China’s push for regional domination in the next decade or so.

