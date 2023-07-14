Rehabilitated sea turtle released in Florida Keys to join Tour de Turtles
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A juvenile green sea turtle rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital has been fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released to join an online race that follows long-distance migrations of sea turtles. The Tour de Turtles is organized annually by the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Beginning Aug. 1, the group will track a dozen sea turtles released from beaches in Florida and several Caribbean islands. The young green sea turtle named Marcia, who was found floating off the Middle Keys in March, suffered from positive buoyancy disorder. The condition leaves sea turtles unable to dive down for food. Green sea turtles are classified as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.