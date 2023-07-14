Police investigate road shooting in Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

BLADENSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in a Maryland suburb of the nation’s capital that shut down area roads Friday afternoon. Images from the scene showed a heavy police presence on a bridge that crosses the Anacostia River in Bladensburg, a community about a mile east of the Maryland line with Washington, D.C. Bladensburg police announced plans for an afternoon news conference to discuss the shooting. But authorities did not release any details about how many people were shot, the seriousness of their injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officials with a neighboring police department assisting with the shooting investigation said it was an isolated incident and didn’t pose an ongoing threat to public safety.

