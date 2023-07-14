Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant prepares to release diluted radioactive water into the sea

FUTABA, Japan (AP) — At Japan’s tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, giant blue pipes have been constructed to bring in torrents of seawater to dilute radioactive water under a plan to discharge the treated but radioactive wastewater into the sea. Workers were making final preparations as Associated Press journalists received a rare opportunity Friday to get a look at key equipment and facilities for the release, expected in coming weeks or months. The International Atomic Energy Agency has looked at Japan’s waste-release plan and said it would cause negligible radioactivity in the sea. But the plans continue to draw protest and no starting date has been set. Japan’s fishing industry is concerned it will destroy the reputation of the country’s seafood.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.