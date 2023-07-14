India’s Modi and France’s Macron agree on defense ties but stand apart on Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — India is close to buying new French warplanes and submarines and played a starring role in France’s Bastille Day celebrations Friday. There was plenty of camaraderie on display this week between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. But their two countries remain sometimes-awkward allies. Macron skirted around concerns about threats to rights and freedoms under Modi’s Hindu nationalist government. Modi called for peace efforts in Ukraine to end Russia’s war and the resulting grain shortages that have hit developing countries hard. Macron’s France is boosting weapons supplies to Ukraine for its counteroffensive. The two countries released a raft of agreements tightening cooperation in areas where they agree.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.