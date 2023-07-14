Skip to Content
HSPPR reducing adoption prices for cats this weekend in honor of Taylor Swift

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has a lot of cats in their shelters that are looking for new homes.

As has been made abundantly clear in just about any form of media, Taylor Swift is on tour and this weekend she's playing Denver. In honor of her love for cats, the HSPPR is reducing adoption fees this weekend, (7/14 - 7/16), at its shelter in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

All cats and kittens will be 33 percent off.

For more information, visit the HSPPR.

