Capitol riot suspect arrested near Barack Obama’s home indicted on firearms charges

A Capitol riot suspect who had guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home has been indicted on federal firearms charges. Taylor Taranto was already facing misdemeanor charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. A grand jury indicted him on additional felony charges alleging he illegally carried a firearm without a license and unlawfully possessed a large-capacity ammunition feeding device. A magistrate judge earlier this week ruled that Taranto must remain behind bars while he awaits trial. Taranto’s lawyer has vowed to appeal.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.