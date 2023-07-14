Bargain-hunting Uruguayans are flocking to Argentina as its peso slides. Back home, shops struggle

GUALEGUAYCHÚ, Argentina (AP) — With its economy faltering, Argentina’s peso has plunged against the U.S. dollar and its annual inflation is nearly 116%, one of the highest rates in the world. In contrast, Uruguay’s economy is more stable, with low inflation and a stronger currency. The result has been huge flow of shoppers from Uruguay to Argentine cities like Gualeguaychú, Concordia and Colón who have thrown an economic lifeline to struggling stores and shops in the neighboring country. But in the Uruguayan provinces of Salto, Paysandú, Río Negro and Soriano along the Argentine border, businesses are hurting.

