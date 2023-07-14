Authorities say escaped homicide suspect may be getting desperate living in wilderness

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa (AP) — A homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from jail last week continues to evade capture. But authorities said Friday they believe Michael Burham may be growing “desperate” as he tries to live with little support while apparently camping in rough terrain in the woods of northwestern Pennsylvania. State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens reiterated during a news conference that authorities believe Burham remains in the area. Bivens showed a brief video, apparently taken by a home security camera, that showed a man walking on a residential street. Bivens says authorities believe the man was Burham, but he declined to provide specific details about the video, or say when or where it was taken.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.