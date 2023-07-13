Two climbers rescued after spending night on highest peak in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday evening, two climbers got themselves stranded on Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP).

According to a release from the park, neither person was injured and rangers remained in contact with both climbers overnight. The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team set out at first light on Wednesday, July 12 to find them.

The release said the two climbers set out on the morning of July 11 from Chasm Lake and began to ascend the Casual Route on the East Face of Longs Peak, also known as the Diamond. They were unprepared for the conditions on Longs Peak and did not have the equipment necessary to self-rescue or to spend an unplanned night in cold temperatures.

After climbing to the summit, the two climbers and the NPS rescue team came down together via the North Face of Longs Peak and hiked out, returning to the Longs Peak Trailhead on Wednesday evening.

RMNP wants to remind visitors that at 14,259 feet, Longs Peak is the highest elevation peak inside the park and towers over all other summits. Climbing Longs Peak is a serious objective with serious outcomes. For most of the year, Longs Peak is in winter conditions, which requires winter mountaineering experience and knowledge of equipment. Disregard for the mountain environment any time of year has inherent danger. All climbers should have knowledge of climbing routes, the necessary equipment and knowledge to self-rescue, and the necessary gear in the event of an unexpected overnight stay on the mountain.