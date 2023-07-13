Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian general in charge of forces fighting in southern Ukraine has been relieved of his duties after speaking out about the problems faced by his troops. The dismissal of Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov reveals new fissures in the Russian military command following an abortive mutiny by the mercenary group Wagner. Popov was the commander of the 58th Army fighting in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region which a focal point of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. He said in an audio statement to his troops released late Wednesday that he was dismissed after the military leadership was angered by his frank talk about the challenges faced by his forces.

