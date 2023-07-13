Suspended Nigeria central bank governor charged after weeks in detention

KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s secret police say charges have been filed against the suspended central bank governor more than a month after he was taken into custody. A secret police statement issued Thursday says Godwin Emefiele was charged in obedience to a court order earlier in the day ordering that he either be charged or be released. The statement does not specify the charges, with spokesman Peter Afunanya saying only that Emefiele was investigated for alleged “criminal infractions.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.