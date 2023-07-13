PGA Tour and Saudi wealth fund drop poaching clause from agreement at Justice Department’s request

The PGA Tour deal with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund is dropping a clause in their agreement over poaching. That’s after the Justice Department raised antitrust concerns. The agreement is for the PGA Tour, European tour and Public Investment Fund to become partners. A clause in the framework agreement was that neither side would try to poach players from other tours. The tour said Thursday that it believes the clause is lawful. But it says it has removed it because the clause isn’t needed as they work together in negotiating the final deal. No more players are likely to join LIV this season.

