Lucrative speaking fees for Donald and Melania Trump revealed in revised personal financial disclosure filing

(CNN) — A revised personal financial disclosure filing from former President Donald Trump made public Thursday offered new details about the roughly $1 billion that he appears to have earned in his post-presidential life, including lucrative speaking engagements by Trump and his wife, along with more specifics about his foreign business ventures.

Trump, who leads polls for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, was paid a total of $2 million for speaking at two Universal Peace Federation World Summits in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Palm Beach, Florida. The group was established by the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, the Korean evangelist and businessman who founded the Unification Church, and his wife, Hak Ja Han.

His most lucrative speaking engagement: $2.5 million in September 2021 from Triller Legends II LLC, a media company that has promoted professional fights.

Trump earned the seven-figure fee providing commentary for Triller Fight Club’s Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing match in 2021, a lawyer for the company confirmed in an email to CNN.

Trump was also paid more than $2.3 million by American Freedom Tour for four speaking engagements in Florida, Texas and Mississippi. That firm has staged ticketed events that feature Trump and other prominent figures in ultra-conservative circles.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new filings.

Trump also reported in the new filings earning $5.35 million for a license fee from what is described as “DT Marks Oman LLC.” The New York Times previously reported the Trump Organization had struck a deal with a Saudi real estate company to build a Trump hotel, villa and golf course in Oman as part of a $4 billion project.

The new disclosures also show former first lady Melania Trump took in $155,000 from a Trump-aligned super PAC – called Make America Great Again, Again – for a speech she gave in Palm Beach in December 2021.

This event is notable because it was not explicitly described as a payment to Melania Trump in the super PAC’s earlier disclosures with the Federal Election Commission. Instead, the PAC listed two payments totaling $155,000 for “event planning and consulting” to a firm called “Designer’s Management Agency.”

The former first lady is among the clients listed on that firm’s website.

In all, the filing shows Melania Trump made more than $1.2 million in speaking fees.

