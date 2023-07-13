Lea Salonga heads the first all-Filipino cast of a Broadway show in ‘Here Lies Love’

The anticipation of getting to play a Filipino character for the first time is something shared by the entire company of “Here Lies Love.” The first ever Broadway show with an all-Filipino ensemble led by Tony winner Lea Salonga opens July 20, a decade after it played off Broadway. But this isn’t some light and airy musical. It chronicles the dictatorship of Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos in the 1970s and ’80s and the pro-democracy People Power movement. Musicians David Byrne and Fatboy Slim provide the soundtrack for the nightclub setting. Audiences can choose to be in a standing-only area, making them feel a part of the party.

